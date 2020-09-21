Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.19 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Deckers Outdoor worth $53,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DECK opened at $208.91 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

