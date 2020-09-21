Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 110,198 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Portland General Electric worth $51,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,193,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,127,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 230,716 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE:POR opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

