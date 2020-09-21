Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NetEase worth $49,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,327,000 after buying an additional 94,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in NetEase by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,119,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $466.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $252.94 and a 1 year high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

