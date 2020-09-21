AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 118 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

DOV stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

