AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

BAM stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

