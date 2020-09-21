AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

