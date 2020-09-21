AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 827 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.11 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

