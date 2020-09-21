AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $118.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.