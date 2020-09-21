AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

