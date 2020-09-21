AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,080 Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 331,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

