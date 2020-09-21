AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 60,148 Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Polymet Mining were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 143,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polymet Mining during the second quarter worth $136,000.

PLM opened at $3.89 on Monday. Polymet Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Polymet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

