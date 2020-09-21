AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

