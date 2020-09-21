AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 894 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Twitter by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Twitter by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,028 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

