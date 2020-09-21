AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $101,000 Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cree were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CREE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,658 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cree by 30.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

