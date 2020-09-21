AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

CIEN stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,100 shares of company stock worth $9,546,217 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

