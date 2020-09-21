AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $36.18 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $108.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

