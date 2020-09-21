AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 99.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

