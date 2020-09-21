AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $99,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,300,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

WPM opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

