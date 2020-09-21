AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,455 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after buying an additional 692,647 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $107,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,217 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.03 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

