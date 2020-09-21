AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 694 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 654.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $24,699,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $24,503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $131.62 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.