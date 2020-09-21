AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 293,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam bought 2,500 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.