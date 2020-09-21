AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 142 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1,754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $109.28 and a one year high of $177.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.