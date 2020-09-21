AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

