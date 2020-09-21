Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Xylem worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $85.59 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

