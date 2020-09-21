Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Life Storage worth $56,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

