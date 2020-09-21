AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,097 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

