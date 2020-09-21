Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Belden worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,511,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Belden by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 69,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.