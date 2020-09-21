Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Premier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Premier by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

