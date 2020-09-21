Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,450 Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,178,000 after buying an additional 199,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 956,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,522,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $76.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

