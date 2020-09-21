Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 556,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,467.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

