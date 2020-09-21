Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in PVH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in PVH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PVH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.