Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 20,179 SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $166.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.