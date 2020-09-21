Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 56,100 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 345.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4,492.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 174.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

