Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,522. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $139.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.