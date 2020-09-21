Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

