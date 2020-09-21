Man Group plc Boosts Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Black Hills worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,183.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

