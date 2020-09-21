Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.
THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of THC stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
