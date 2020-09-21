AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $109,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 562,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $520,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at $551,846.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $748,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $748,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,412,352 shares of company stock valued at $97,720,774. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

