AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

