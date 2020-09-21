AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $102,000 Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.18% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

Shares of NUHY stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

