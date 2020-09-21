AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

