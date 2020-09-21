AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.