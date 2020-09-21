AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 80 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $448,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $178.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

