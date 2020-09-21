Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $109,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc.
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $102,000 Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 80 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF
