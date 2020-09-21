AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

