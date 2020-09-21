AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $109,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 240,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 181,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Goel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $520,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,846.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,412,352 shares of company stock valued at $97,720,774. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.