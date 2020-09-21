AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 516 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,189,000 after purchasing an additional 185,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,466,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

