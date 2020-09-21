AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $110,000 Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 195,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $12.87 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

