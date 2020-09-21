AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $172,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genpact by 68.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

G stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.