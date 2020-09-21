AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 353.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $555.24 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total transaction of $245,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,769 shares of company stock valued at $98,192,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

